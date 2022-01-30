Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $13,753.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zealium has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

