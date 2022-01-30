Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $588.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $492.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $382.49 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after acquiring an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,325,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.