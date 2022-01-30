Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $492.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $382.49 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

