Zel (ZEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00250188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00078909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00106681 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004077 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001320 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

