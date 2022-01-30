ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $157,195.00

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $113,030.46 and approximately $157,195.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011960 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000582 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

