Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.12% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $183,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $606,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $852,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,413 shares of company stock worth $11,513,040 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

ZNTL stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

