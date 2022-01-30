ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Tops $0.0110 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $327,637.70 and approximately $32.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00176616 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.32 or 0.00368181 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

