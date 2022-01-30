ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $32.60 million and approximately $550,017.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

