ZeuxCoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $171,065.03 and $3.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00108420 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.