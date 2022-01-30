Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,900 shares, an increase of 105.4% from the December 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.22.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

