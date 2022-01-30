Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZIJMY opened at $26.55 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71.

About Zijin Mining Group

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

