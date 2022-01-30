Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) Short Interest Up 93.1% in January

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,103,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,892,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,946,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

