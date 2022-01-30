ZINC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $23,014.22 and $95.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

