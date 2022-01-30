Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $68.15. 2,186,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,090. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $325.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

