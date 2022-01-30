ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

