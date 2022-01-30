Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,076 shares of company stock worth $6,896,584. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis stock opened at $195.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.03. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

