ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0635 on Top Exchanges (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $97,981.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.15 or 0.06774721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,635.92 or 0.99827011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052133 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 101,673,778 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

