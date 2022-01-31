-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 390,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 335,214 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHX stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.59. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

