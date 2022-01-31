$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $5.17. 1,059,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,947. The firm has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

