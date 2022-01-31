-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 268,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.50.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.