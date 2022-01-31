$0.10 EPS Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,106,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $89.64 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 235.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

