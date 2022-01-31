$0.15 EPS Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $21,698,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,016. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.63.

NETGEAR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

