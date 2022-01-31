$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BGC Partners reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

BGCP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.18. 9,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,079. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

