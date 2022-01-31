$0.19 EPS Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,535,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,335,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

RDNT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. 246,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

