-$0.28 EPS Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.