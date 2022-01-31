$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.32. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 416,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,379. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

