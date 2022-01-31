$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. 616,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,264. The company has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

