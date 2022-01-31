$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

BSRR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.43. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $407.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.