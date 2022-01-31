$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Sierra Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

BSRR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $26.43. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $407.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.