$0.60 EPS Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 24.4% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 233,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

