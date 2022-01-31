$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

HCCI stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 70,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

