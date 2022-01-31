$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Sysco posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 305.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,596,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

