-$0.71 EPS Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.76). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 778,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,949. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $84.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

