$0.95 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.04. Booz Allen Hamilton reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

