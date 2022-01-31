0Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.34 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and approximately $281,574.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.