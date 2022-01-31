$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.47. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after purchasing an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,152 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $142.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

