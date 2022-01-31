$1.28 EPS Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.10. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.62. The company had a trading volume of 438,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,843. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.