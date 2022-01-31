$1.28 EPS Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.10. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.62. The company had a trading volume of 438,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,843. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

