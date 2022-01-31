$1.47 EPS Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

FN traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.93. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

