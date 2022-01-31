$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

KEY stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

