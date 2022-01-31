$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.70 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $104.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full year sales of $401.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $401.00 million to $401.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $440.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

AVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 422,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

