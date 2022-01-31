$12.07 Million in Sales Expected for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will announce sales of $12.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year sales of $31.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $31.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.33 million, with estimates ranging from $43.00 million to $49.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 94,586 shares of company stock worth $1,347,591. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 724,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $40.15.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

