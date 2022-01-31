$121.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $121.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.53 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $423.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $427.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $686.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.