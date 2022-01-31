$121.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $121.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.53 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $423.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $427.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $479.73 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $686.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.