$150,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to announce sales of $150,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $1.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 741,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 816,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $286.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

