1,501,587 Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,501,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,876,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

GDYN stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $275,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

