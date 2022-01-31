18,834 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 73.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

