$2.52 EPS Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the highest is $2.61. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.48%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

