21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of 21Vianet Group worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $8.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

