21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 14.2% Higher

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price traded up 14.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 48,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,440,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after buying an additional 2,439,909 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after acquiring an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 618,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after acquiring an additional 331,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

