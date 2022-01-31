22,022,092 Shares in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,022,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,582,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 34.13% of Zevia PBC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,304,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,947,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,616. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.