228,085 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,785,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of The Carlyle Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,986,000 after acquiring an additional 229,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 296,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

