23,393 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innovative Portfolios grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.79 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

